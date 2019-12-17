Miami Dolphins ten best players of the last decade
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins 2019 season is coming to an end and with it comes the end of another decade. Here are the best players of the last decade.
Over the last ten years, the Miami Dolphins have had only one winning season. A 10-6 record achieved by Adam Gase in 2016. Miami also posted only two other seasons at .500. and fans wondered why the Dolphins blew up the roster heading into this past season.
As the calendar turned from 2009 to 2010, the Dolphins had said good-bye to players like Zach Thomas and Jason Taylor. Little did fans know that Jason Taylor would return in 2011 for a swan song to his career. Where will he fall on this list? Should he be on it having played only one season?
We will see.
Looking back over the last ten years is not easy. There were plenty of players that should have been great but weren’t. Plenty of talent that got better when they left, and coaches that simply had no business coaching. The Dolphins went through two interim head coaches, Dan Campbell and Todd Bowles, as well as three, head coaches not including Brian Flores.
It is never easy for a team to find consistency or win games when the coaching staff continues to change every year but these players stood out despite the yearly problems with schemes, game preparation, and well, gum wrappers and shoelaces.