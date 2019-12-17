Three former Miami Dolphins make Pro Bowl but no current ones do
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will be represented at this year’s Pro Bowl game in Orlando but not by any current players on the roster.
Tonight the NFL announced the Pro Bowl rosters for the NFC and the AFC for the biggest waste of time game on the NFL slate. Not surprising, no Miami Dolphins are on this year’s roster.
While the Dolphins won’t have anyone on the roster, they can take some comfort, not really, in three former players that were traded away for draft picks, play an extra game after the season. Houston’s Laremy Tunsil and Pittsburgh’s Minkah Fitzpatrick are both heading to the Pro Bowl adding a little more salt to the open wounds following their trades.
In addition to the two most recent, Jarvis Landry will also be going to the Pro Bowl.
All three were named starters as well.
The Ravens led the voting and will send 12 players to the game which also means that all 12 will need to be replaced if they go to the Super Bowl. That could open the door for a Dolphins player to get added.
I really didn’t chuckle when I wrote that. Miami doesn’t really have anyone worthy of the game except maybe DeVante Parker who could end up on the AFC’s roster should receivers not attend the game. Outside of him, there isn’t anyone.
The Dolphins were not built for any post-season awards and the 20 plus undrafted players simply didn’t make enough of an impact to get any real attention or fake attention.
It was a tough year to be in the AFC East. Miami sends no one, the Jets are sending one, Jamal Adams, the Bills are sending one, Tre’Davious White and the Patriots who typically send a lot will only be sending three, Stephon Gilmore, Donta’ Hightower, and Matthew Slater.
While the Ravens are sending 12, the next two teams closest to them are the Chiefs in the AFC with six and the Saints in the NFC with seven. Only the New York Giants and Dolphins failed to have a player make the roster.