Brian Flores doesn’t believe that the Miami Dolphins can win with Josh Rosen
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have two games left this season but if you think that Josh Rosen is going to see a start or two, guess again.
Speaking with the media, Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores told reporters when asked about Josh Rosen starting that he couldn’t tell his players that they were not trying to win.
“I can’t tell my players we are not trying to win,” is a statement that does not prop up second-year quarterback Josh Rosen.
The question that I have to ask if the media hadn’t inflated the whole “Tank for Tua” narrative, would Flores be that concerned about winning a meaningless game in late December over getting more looks at the progress or regression of Josh Rosen? A player that the team spent a second and 5th round draft pick on I might add.
Frankly, I don’t buy his argument and it is the one thing that I have seen from him this year that I find questionable. I honestly think that the “tank” narrative is driving his decision making.
Against the Bengals on Sunday, there is no reason not to start Rosen. If you lose with Rosen as your quarterback against a one-win team this late in the year then you need to find another quarterback, period. If you win with him, well isn’t that what you set out to do in the first place?
This is not to say that Josh Rosen is the future, we all know he isn’t. He shouldn’t be. If Miami is trying to sell us on that then they are selling to the wrong fanbase. Rosen isn’t the future but there is no way that Flores has seen enough of him in practice to evaluate him properly. That is what games are for.
This weekend’s game has a lot riding on it in terms of draft spots and frankly, that should be something that Flores should be looking at. Not outright losing, that isn’t why players play and coaches, coach but playing a quarterback that might not give you the “best” chance to win, isn’t always a bad thing. This weekend, it’s not a bad thing.