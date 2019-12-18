Miami Dolphins five best draft picks of the last decade
By Nick Belotto
With the 2010s set to close, it’s the perfect time to look at where the Dolphins went right when it comes to the draft over the last decade.
The Miami Dolphins have had a wildly mediocre decade when it comes to the win/loss column. When you total everything together (not including this season, but we can all assume it won’t help the team much), Miami has gone 65-79 since 2010, which is just below extremely average.
There are a lot of reasons for this: poor coaching, bad free-agent decisions, and poor drafting, to name a few.
Yet, even though the team has struggled over the last ten years, the various front office members did make a number of good decisions that should have helped this team achieve more success overall. For this look back at the last decade, I’m going to highlight the 5 best draft picks Miami has made since 2010.
Looking back at past drafts is always complicated. There are too many “what ifs” that can skew our judgment of the players chosen and why they were chosen. With that being said, I will do my best to make my decisions based on how much the player contributed to the Dolphins during their time in Miami. The stats used will be each player’s numbers when they wore a Dolphins uniform.