The Miami Dolphins should oblige Odell Beckham’s calls and go get him
By Shawn Digity
It appears Odell Beckham is growing tired of Cleveland. The Miami Dolphins should get on the phone and make a move for the aggrieved wide receiver.
There is increasing tension coming from Cleveland and their wide receiver room. There was another report on Tuesday that announced that there were at least four teams that Odell Beckham Jr. has beckoned to.
NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, in an interview with Anthony Lima of 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland, reported that the Steelers were the newest team that Beckham has called out to.
It’s becoming clear that Beckham wants out.
If recent history is any indication, especially from the Minak Fitzpatrick trade-request, the Browns will ultimately acquiesce if Beckham keeps pushing for a trade.
It happened with the Dolphins and Fitzpatrick, as I mentioned above. It happened with Kiko Alonso and Kenyan Drake, and they didn’t voice their displeasure as loudly as Fitzpatrick.
It happened with Jalen Ramsey, too.
But the most crucial trade-request that we can use is the Antonio Brown saga. Things continued to degrade until Pittsburgh eventually traded Brown to the Raiders.
If Beckham wants to play somewhere else, then this narrative will only snowball until a deal is made.
Miami Dolphins enter stage left
The Miami Dolphins should pick up the phone and put out some feelers if the Beckham-Browns situationship continues to go south.
I would have an interest in Beckham being on the team, and I have no problem with trading picks since I am already under the impression that at least one draft pick was already going to be spent on a wide receiver in the 2020 Draft anyway.
But there are two asterisks for any potential deal between the Browns and Dolphins regarding Beckham.
- Beckham’s interest: If Miami is not on his shortlist of teams he’s willing to play for, then cut it loose. If he’s in Miami and doesn’t want to be there, then it’ll become Groundhog Day.
- The first 2020 first-rounder is off-limits. Part of my idea for wanting Odell Beckham revolves around having the first-round flexibility. The Texans and Steelers first-rounders will fall into the 20-26 range (maybe one of them is a late teens pick if we’re lucky). I’d be willing to part with one, not both, of those picks in a deal.
Those points are also assuming that Beckham isn’t vicariously against playing for the Dolphins because of how the Jarvis Landry and Adam Gase saga ended.
If that’s not a factor, then I think the juice would be worth the squeeze.
Sometimes, all it takes is for a player to be given a breath of fresh air in a different setting. It’s happened with Vince Biegel. Even Evan Boehm and Eric Rowe have found some success in their roles with Miami. Let’s not forget about Miami’s biggest surprise this year, either: DeVante Parker.
And while DeVante Parker has been here all along, let’s not discount his 2019 success. Maybe recent memory is at work here, but DeVante Parker has had his best career season when he had progressively fallen out of favor every year since being drafted.
It’s worth considering that if Miami does end up becoming interested in Beckham.
Parker’s tenure with the Dolphins was re-energized this year, so who’s to say that it couldn’t happen if Odell Beckham were traded to Miami?