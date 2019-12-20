They 12 days of a Miami Dolphins Christmas, so sing a long!

2019 edition, #FinsUp 🎄



12 Flippin’ losses

11 doesn’t suck

10 starters traded

9 OL combos

8 months of Tank Talk

7 caught a touchdown

6 beers each quarter

🎼 5 Tua Photoshops in a 13

4-foot Fitzpatrick beard

3 first-round picks

2 YPC for Ballage

And Flores almost murdered a ref