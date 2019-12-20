They 12 days of a Miami Dolphins Christmas, so sing a long!
By Brian Miller
Tis the season to be a lot of things and for many Miami Dolphins fans, it’s simply that time of year again to get the season over with.
It is hard being a football fan and a Miami Dolphins fan at the same time. For one, you want the season to continue because you love football but at the same time, there is only so much you can watch when your team isn’t playing well.
With Christmas season upon us, there is one certainty that is more consistent than Santa Clause making a trip around the world in 24 hours, the existence of Christmas songs on the radio. One song, however, gets remade every year, the “12 Days of Christmas”. This year, Miami Dolphins fan Tom Stover, released his 12 Days of Christmas and we are stealing it like a porch pirate swipes your Amazon boxes!
We can’t simply leave it like this so let’s break it down shall we?
12 Flippin Losses: This is pretty spot on. With 11 losses currently and games against the one-win Bengals and the Patriots, Miami is likely to split leaving them, you guessed it, at 12 losses!
11 Doesn’t suck: It may have taken you a minute to get this one but Tom is right again, Miami Dolphins number 11, DeVante Parker, doesn’t suck! Who would have guessed that?
10 Starters traded: Be back in a second, I have to count all the trades. Kenyan Drake, Kenny Stills, Laremy Tunsil, Kiko Alonso, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Ryan Tannehill, Robert Quinn, let Cam Wake walk, released Andre Branch and half of the rest of the team…yep! Spot on.
9 Oline combos: I think he came up a wee bit short on this one…LOL
8 months of tank talk: Dear lord this is so true
7 caught a TD: Yep, good ole number 7 Jason Sanders got a touchdown from punter Matt Haack. Never thought that would be something I would hear myself say.
6 beers each quarter: At least six!
5 Tua Photoshops in a 13: It is so sick but sadly true
4 foot Fitzpatrick beard: I’m not going to measure it but it has to at least be 2 no?
3 first-round picks: The silver lining to this entire season
2 YPC for Ballage: This is the saddest. Ballage was supposed to be better than anyone Miami has had in a long time.
Flores almost murdered a ref: If there is one thing we learned from watching the end of the Jets game in NYC is that Brian Flores has a side to him you do not want to piss off! That poor ref probably had nightmares for days after calling that phantom PI call on the final drive!
And there you have it, a breakdown of Tom Stover’s 12 Days of a Dolphins Christmas! Be sure to follow him on twitter!