Miami Dolphins All-Decade team has good but not great talent
By Brian Miller
If you could pull players from the last decade to fill a current Miami Dolphins roster, you might be surprised about the talent level that would be there.
This year, as December comes to a close, so does the last decade of the 2010s. Looking back over the last ten years of Miami Dolphins football is not always easy. Sure, there are things that stand out but for the most part, the entire decade was one of failed hopes and unrealized expectations.
Still, you can put together a pretty good roster if you give it some thought. Today, we look at the last ten years of Miami Dolphins football and compile the best unit we can from players over the last ten years.
The question, however, is this. If you could compile the best of the best over the last 10 years, would that roster take the team to the post-season? Considering that the Dolphins haven’t been competitive in more than ten years, that answer might be easier to answer than we would hope.
Before we jump into the offense let us look at the special teams and then decide who should make that roster.
Kicker: While there are plenty to choose from, only Dan Carpenter really stands out as a player that you would want on this all-decade team. Carpenter was good and did his job but there also isn’t a whole lot of talent that he is competing with.
Punter: Equally as easy, the punter job clearly belongs to Brandon Fields. There wasn’t much of a competition at the position over the last ten years.
Long Snapper: You have to someone that can snap the ball. Unfortunately, John Denney was not able to finish the entire decade as he was released prior to the start of the 2019 season. It was a loss for the Dolphins who let their longest tenured player leave.