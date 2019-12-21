Don Shula finally gets added to the NFL 100 list of coaches
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins’ fanbase has watched the NFL 100 roll out their top names for the centennial list but Don Shula had not heard his name. Now he has.
On Friday night the NFL continued their NFL 100 list reveal and while Dolphins fans watched as the WR’s were named, including Paul Warfield, it was Don Shula that also got named as one of the league’s top coaches.
There was never a doubt only questions of why he wasn’t named earlier.
No other coach has defined success with a mix of integrity and ingenuity. His long NFL coaching tenure has yet to be matched. He coached one of the top QB’s in NFL history, Johnny Unitas when the passing game was still in adolescence. He then coached a strong running game based offense when he began coaching the Dolphins, then transitioned once again when the passing game became the “it” thing in the NFL.
He had success with Unitas, Griese, Morrall, Don Strock, Dan Marino, and even David Woodley. He was a generational coach that spanned generations. He coached within the rules of sportsmanship and if you understand that statement you also know why it was said.
One more head coach will be named next Friday when the list finally wraps with the top quarterbacks. It is likely going to be Bill Walsh who will get his name read and that will be deserved as well but make no mistake, the best coach on that list by sheer wins alone is Don Shula.
Next week we should see one more Miami Dolphins added to the list joining Shula, Dwight, Stephenson, and Paul Warfield. His name is Dan Marino.