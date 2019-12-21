Keim’s 2020 seven round Miami Dolphins mock draft
By George Keim
The season is almost over and focus will start to shift to the off-season. Our latest Miami Dolphins mock draft goes seven rounds.
Last week’s loss to the NY Giants moved the Miami Dolphins back into the 3rd overall spot in April’s 2020 NFL Draft. I sat down and did two different mock drafts, each with a different strategy. The second pick shows in parentheses.
Round 1 (3rd overall) – Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State – Everyone thought the pick would be Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins find a cornerback to pair with Xavien Howard that will make fans think back to the Madison/Surtain days. (Alternate pick – Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama)
Round 1 – (22 overall) – Isaiah Simmons, LB/S, Clemson – The more I read and see of this guy the more I like him. Simmons is an athletic freak. He has the size to play in the box at 6’4” and 230 lbs but has the speed (4.37) to play safety. He has been used in both positions at Clemson. Flores couldn’t be happier when he sees this guy still on the board.
Round 1 – (23 overall) – Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama – Miami gets their left tackle. Leatherwood. At 6’6” 332 pounds, Leatherwood has the prototypical size. Leatherwood also possesses above-average speed and quickness for a man his size. (Alternate Pick – A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson)