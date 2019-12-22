Csonka: The NFL didn’t name the Miami Dolphins best team, they took it
By Brian Miller
Former Miami Dolphins running back and Hall of Famer Larry Csonka made it clear what he thinks about the NFL’s top team in history.
In 1972, the Miami Dolphins pulled off the one thing that has never been achieved since, a perfect season from start to finish. One of those players, Larry Csonka takes some exception to them being named the NFL’s best team in history.
The NFL “named” the Dolphins ’72 team the best in its 100-year history. Rightfully so considering they are the only team to ever finish a regular season and a post-season perfect. The Dolphins annually are given “crap” about their champagne popping celebration when the last NFL team each season is beaten. Yet they still remain the only team to do it.
This weekend, the Dolphins and the NFL will present a gold paneled ball to each member of the 1972 team who attends today’s game. The ball honoring the 1972 team as the best.
This year’s Miami Dolphins are far from that perfect team of ’72 but they are working to rebuild and find a culture to match what they had in history.
The NFL 100 will wrap this Friday when the final head coach and the QB’s are revealed. Last night in San Francisco, the NFL announced that Joe Montana was one of the ten QB’s that would be given the honor. So far, the Dolphins have Don Shula, Paul Warfield, and Dwight Stephenson on the list. Dan Marino should be named on Friday as well although in this era of NFL it’s unclear if he will be a given.