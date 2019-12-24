A decade of coaching changes couldn’t fix the Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins last decade was a lot of things but the continued coaching changes did nothing to help turn this team around,
As the Miami Dolphins move into the next decade in another week, we have to wonder what the next decade will hold. Fans are hoping that in another 10 years we will still be talking about Brian Flores and how the team was reborn under this rebuild. History, however, says that not everything is what it appears to be and while Flores may be having a good year with the talent he has, there is a long way to go.
The Miami Dolphins have had six head coaches in the last ten years and that includes the two interim head coaches that filled in for half-seasons. Remove them and that is still four full-time head coaches. That is an average of one head coach every 2.5 years. That’s not consistency.
Brian Flores may turn out to be a great head coach and no one should take away from him what he accomplished this year in his first head coaching job.
As we wait another year to see if Flores can do better with a more talented roster, we look back at the last three head coaches that came in with high hopes in the minds of fans and why they failed.