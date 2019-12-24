Miami Dolphins were so right to get rid of “rich as F**K” Adam Gase
By Brian Miller
There was a time that Adam Gase was the right guy to turn around the Miami Dolphins franchise and lead them into the future. He wasn’t.
When the Miami Dolphins hired Adam Gase they were thrilled to land one of the most sought after young offensive minds in the NFL. It lasted all of three years. Now after a season as the N.Y. Jets head coach, it is becoming clear that Stephen Ross made the right decision.
According to a report by Manish Mehta of the New York Post, Adam Gase is telling people behind team doors that he doesn’t care about the Jets fans because he is “rich as f**k”.
Mehta also reports that a Jets source referred to Gase as an “insecure guy”. That pretty much aligns with what we saw in the last year and a half of Gase’s time with the Dolphins.
Gase considered himself better than everyone else. Better than his coaches, better than the general manager, smarter than the owner, and more valuable than the players. He had problems with Stephen Ross and felt Ross wasn’t in a position to offer an opinion on the team. It was an “it’s my team” attitude that would eventually lead to his dismissal after a second poor season.
The thing, however, is this, Ross didn’t want to fire Gase after the 2018 season. In fact, he wanted to retain him but he wanted some things to change and Gase wasn’t willing to alter anything in an effort to improve his relationship with the team. Some believed that Gase wanted out and this was his way of achieving it.
Looking back, if that was true, the Dolphins and Ross were the winners. Gase is an absolute head case and you have to wonder if he is relieved of his coaching duties after this season, will he get another shot?
There were rumors earlier in 2019 when Gase’s ego started to flow in New York that the Redskins might be a spot for him if they moved on from their head coach. It appears less likely that Gase would be considered for anything at this point. Gase’s offensive systems have been horrible and he may be lucky to just get a job as a quarterbacks coach. Will his ego even allow him to take a step back?
Of course, there is no guarantee that the Jets will move on from Gase this year despite all the issues that he is bringing to the team. As Dolphins fans we have to smile, we did, after all, warn Jets fans about him when they were spouting off how they hired a great coach that Miami was giving up too early on.