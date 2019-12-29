Miami Dolphins announce inactives for today’s season finale
The Miami Dolphins are going to be without several contributing players as they play against the Patriots to wrap their season.
With week 17 kicking off in just over an hour, the Miami Dolphins will be getting their final looks at a bunch of players that had no idea they would be playing vital roles on an NFL franchise when the season began. For these players, however, the season is officially over.
Defensive end Taco Charlton will not play today. Picked up off waivers earlier this year, Charlton made a decent impact but the Dolphins have insisted that the team’s game plan is the reason why he has not been playing lately. That may have been the case before but today, Charles Harris is active.
Maybe this is the final look for Harris before he is sent packing. Or maybe he suddenly plays well enough to hang around through training camp.
Also finishing their season early are wide-receiver Allen Hurns. Hurns signed an extension two weeks ago so not having him on the field is a bit of a blow but it is week 17 and the Dolphins are playing for pride.
The offensive line will be without Ja’Marcus Webb and Keaton Sutherland. Corner Jomal Wiltz is out today and so is Vince Biegel. Biegel. Beigel was the player Miami obtained in the trade of Kiko Alonso to the Saints and he has been playing fantastic for the Dolphins this season.
Ending their season a bit earlier than the others, tight-end Clive Walford didn’t make the trip to New England. It was reported that it was a non-injury issue and speculated that it wasn’t discipline either.
The Patriots will be without Byron Coward, Ryan Izzo, Jason McCourty, Damien Harris, Jermaine Eluemunor, Terrence Brooks, and Cody Kessler.