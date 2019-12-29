Recap: Looking back at the Miami Dolphins last ten years
The Miami Dolphins will wrap-up their 2019 season soon but with it comes the end of a long decade as the 2010s give way to the 2020s.
At 12:00 am on January 1st we will usher in a new decade. As that time approaches we take a look back at this past decade in Miami Dolphins history with an eye towards the future of what we hope will be better things to come.
2010 – The Tony Sparano coached Dolphins finished the first year of the decade with a 7-9 record. Led by Chad Henne the Dolphins stood at 7-6 with 3 games to go with a good look at the playoffs. The Phins dropped their final 3 games in December and finished outside the playoffs. The team looked like one that could be a contender as they rolled out a defense that finished in the top half of the league (14) but as has been a recurring theme, the lack of a big-time quarterback was the Dolphins Achilles heel. The 30th ranked offense was too much to overcome. The Dolphins boasted 3 pro bowlers in 2000. Randy Starks and Cam Wake anchored the defense while left tackle Jake Long was the lone representative on the offensive side of the ball. Long also earned 1st team All-Pro honors.