Breaking News: Chad O’Shea out as Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator
After just one year on the job the Miami Dolphins made a surprising move and fired offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea today.
The Monday following the end of the NFL season is traditionally a day when many coaching changes are made, today was no different for the Miami Dolphins.
The Dolphins have parted ways with offensive coordinator, Chad O’Shea. It was first reported by Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Jackson also reported that the team also parted ways with safeties coach Tony Oden.
It’s unclear why the move was made but league wide speculation is that the Dolphins will be in the market for a quarterback during this draft so the next coordinator could be directly responsible for developing the Dolphins quarterback of the future. Some think that the Dolphins assistant quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski is the leading candidate to take over for O’Shea.
As reported by Joe Marino of the Draft Network, many feel that should Patriots OC, Josh McDaniels land a head coaching job, Schuplinski would be coveted on his staff. This move by the Dolphins will go a long way in keeping Schuplinski in Miami.
One of Schuplinski’s jobs when on the Patriots staff was to work with the rookie quarterbacks. He has been credited in helping develop both Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett. This might shed some light on what the Dolphins draft plans may be this April.
The Dolphins and Offensive Line Coach Dave DeGuglielmo have agreed to mutually part ways. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported that the sides had been in discussion about a contract, but the parties decided to go in different directions.
It’ll be interesting to find out why these moves were made. As more details come out we will keep you posted.