Breaking news: Xavien Howard arrested after domestic incident
The Miami Dolphins lost Xavien Howard to a knee injury earlier this season and now he may face NFL discipline after being arrested.
According to Cameron Wolfe of ESPN, Dolphins star cornerback Xavien Howard was arrested Sunday for an incident involving his fiancee at his home.
According to the report, the incident occurred at the home of Howard late Sunday night. Safid Deen of the Sun-Sentinel, in a paywall article, reported that the incident stemmed from an argument that the couple had and Howard shoving his fiance against a glass mirror or wall.
Details of the incident are still sketchy but Davie police arrested Howard after they were called to the home.
Howard signed a big contract extension earlier this year. It was a $75 million five-year deal. He missed most of the season with a knee injury.
Earlier this season the Dolphins released Marc Walton after he was involved in a domestic situation after he punched his girlfriend. There is no mention of Howard hitting his fiance but the Sentinel did mention the woman had marks on her wrist.
The Dolphins are not likely to release the corner over this incident but without knowing the full details of the situation, it could be a possibility. Miami has taken a hard stance towards players that are involved in this kind of issue dating back to Chad Johnson’s arrest in 2012.
For now, it is too early to know what exactly happened but even if a more physical incident didn’t occur, there is no situation that quantifies being arrested for domestic battery. This is an ongoing and developing story and when more is known we will let you know.