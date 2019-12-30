Dolphins fans are back to rooting for Ryan Tannehill with NFL Playoffs set
Miami Dolphins fans thought that they were done with rooting for Ryan Tannehill but here they are back to cheering on their former QB.
The NFL Playoffs begin next weekend and the schedule is now set with Ryan Tannehill traveling to New England on Saturday to face the Patriots.
For Tannehill, it is the first playoff appearance of his career. He missed the Dolphins 2016 post-season showing with his knee injury. Now, he leads the Tennessee Titans against the defending champions. A team he obviously knows very well.
Tennessee will play at New England Saturday night. The Patriots are coming off a big loss to the Dolphins that knocked them out of a first-week bye. The last time the Patriots played on Wild Card weekend was back in 2008.
It will be an AFC fest on Saturday with the Buffalo Bills playing at the Houston Texans in what could be a very good defensive game. The Bills and Texans will kick-off at 4:35.
On Sunday, the NFC Wild Card round will begin with the Vikings playing in New Orleans at 1:00 and the Eagles hosting the Seahawks in the afternoon game.
For Dolphins fans, the thought of once again finding themselves rooting for Tannehill is surprising. The former Dolphins QB has had a very good season since taking over the Titans from Marcus Mariota. He lit a fire under the team that drove them into the playoff chase. He threw 22 touchdowns to six interceptions as the Titans starter and finished as a top 15 quarterback.
Clearly Tannehill wasn’t coached very well under Adam Gase, we already knew he wasn’t coached well under Joe Philbin. Tannehill maintained his class after the trade and has not talked badly about the Dolphins and in interviews yesterday he remained humble in the face of his first playoff game.
New England is a familiar place for Tannehill but he has never won in New England. Now with a much better defense, offensive line, and a very good running back in Derek Henry, Tannehill may have a shot to pull off the impossible.