Miami Dolphins: A decade of controversy may finally come to an end
The Miami Dolphins are heading off into the next decade and saying good-bye to the last one. A needed send-off for a decade full of controversy.
As Brian Flores wraps up his first season as the Miami Dolphins head coach, there are a lot of positives to take away from an otherwise disappointing season. Perhaps the Dolphins may finally break away from the past and start a new future as they rebuild the franchise.
Where the next ten years will take the Dolphins is not clear but it is a good start as we see a new Miami Dolphins team starting to emerge. Could this become the culture change that everyone has been waiting for? Could the 20-year curse since Dan Marino left finally come to an end?
For ten years Dolphins fans have been teased with change. Two teams made the post-season but neither coach nor quarterback could sustain any degree of success. The only change that would eventually be made, was changes to the coaching staff and the continued cycle of players in and out of Miami.
As 2019 comes to a close it ends not only a calendar year but also a decade of futility. Here is a look back at the controversial decade that the Dolphins are happy to see go.