Miami Dolphins addition of Chan Gailey as OC is surprising
The Miami Dolphins Brian Flores made some moves over the last two days and to say the least, they are a bit surprising. Especially Chan Gailey.
Earlier today the Miami Dolphins announced that Chan Gailey will be replacing fired Chad O’Shea as the team’s offensive coordinator. It came as a surprise to many and brings into question, at least a little, as to what Brian Flores is trying to accomplish.
To be fair, I want a fan of Gailey’s when he was here with Dave Wannstedt and I was a fan of Chad O’Shea. Still, I can’t for the life of me figure out why Gailey, who retired following the 2016 season, would come out of retirement to coach a team that is rebuilding. Or for that matter why Miami would want him out of retirement.
Some on social media are pointing out that he is the Godfather of Oregon QB Justin Herbert. I haven’t confirmed that. Others point out his spread offensive system is more conducive to a rookie like Jordan Love. Still, others point to history with Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Regardless, Gailey is bringing a lot of experience to the position but it still doesn’t make a lot of sense given the make-up of the roster and the success that the offense began to develop late in the year. The Dolphins finished the season 5-6 and given their offensive production that steadily increased. 2020 looked to be heading towards a good year with better talent added.
Instead, Brian Flores is making a change that he believes might make the team stronger. If he does, the Dolphins will be better for it but my biggest problem is how long will Gailey remain coaching in the NFL this time? At 67, it isn’t likely that he stays around more than two or at most three years. Maybe Flores is hoping to help groom another coach that will take over for him.
The problem with that is Miami once again will be turning over coaching and thus will have less consistency at that spot and an offense that will be changing again eventually.