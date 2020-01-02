10 Worst Miami Dolphins games of the last decade and more
The past ten years have been a rough patch for Miami Dolphins fans. Among those bad seasons, there have been some truly awful games.
With the end of the decade upon us, we can look back at the good and bad games for the Miami Dolphins. Today, we will look at some of the worst games of this past decade.
"Into each life some rain must fall, Some days must be dark and dreary. – Henry Wadsworth Longfellow"
If Wadsworth were still alive, there’s a good chance he was describing the Dolphins. While there have been some great days to be a Dolphins fan, there have been some pretty ‘dark and dreary’ ones as well. Here we will look at the 10 worst games over the past decade.
The criteria for this list combines offensive and defensive ineptitude and how the game impacted the season.
10. 10/29/15 New England Patriots 36 Miami Dolphins 7
Tannehill threw for 300 yards but had zero touchdowns and two interceptions. To make matters worse, the Dolphins rushed 13 times for 15 yards.
Conversely, Tom Brady threw for 356 yards and 4 TDs in a totally lopsided affair.
9. 10/25/18 Houston Texans 42 Miami Dolphins 23
On the surface, this seems like a pretty ordinary game. The Dolphins rushed for 16 yards and scored 23 points; which is a lot for recent Dolphins teams.
Where the game gets ugly is on the defensive side of the ball. Former Dolphins running back Lamar Miller ran for 113 yards on 18 carries (7.3 yards/carry) and quarterback Deshaun Watson completed 80% of his passes (16 for 20) and 5 touchdowns.
8. 09/08/19 Baltimore Ravens 59 Miami Dolphins 10
Statistically, this is one of the worst games in franchise history. The Ravens rushed 46 times for 265 yards and 2 TDs while Miami’s entire offense only gained 211 yards. Through the air, the Dolphins allowed 379 passing yards and six touchdowns (5 by Lamar Jackson and 1 by Robert Griffin III).
Despite the completely lopsided totals in points and yards, this game is only #8 on the list because the expectations for this team entering the season were so incredibly low.
7. 12/30/18 Buffalo Bills 42 Miami Dolphins 17
Continuing the trend of poor starts by the Adam Gase-led Dolphins, Buffalo went up 14-0 on a pair of touchdowns by Bills QB Josh Allen (one rushing, one passing). The Dolphins appeared to gain the momentum with a TD pass from Stills to Tannehill (yes you read that right) and a 29-yard interception return by Reshad Jones to make it 14-14 at the half. The second half was dominated by the Bills as they outscored the Dolphins 28-3.
When it was all over, Allen had out-rushed the Dolphins running backs (95 yards to 90 yards) while also throwing for 3 TDs. Meanwhile, his Dolphins counterpart Ryan Tannehill completed only 58% of his passes and threw 2 INTs.