Miami Dolphins Jason Sanders named AFC ST’s player of the month
The month of December was good for the Miami Dolphins and Jason Sanders. It was announced today that he was given an award.
It was announced that Jason Sanders was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month. This comes after the fantastic December that saw him make seven of eight field goals in a game and catch a touchdown pass from his punter.
For some reason, the leg lamp from A Christmas Story comes to my mind. “It’s a major award”, keeps popping into my head but that is likely due to the million times of seeing it on television this past month.
This comes on the heels of Ryan Fitzpatrick being named the AFC offensive player of the week in week 16 after his big overtime win against the Bengals.
Sanders won the weekly honor twice this season. He was named the Special Teams Player of the Week after week 10 and week 13. It was a good year for the kicker who finished his season 23 of 30 on field goals. He needs to continue to grow and should get better but there is finally a little stability at the position.
This likely will not keep Miami from bringing in competition for him next season. They should, all kickers and punters should have competition in camp.
Miami is not in line for any NFL awards that will be presented later this year. It has been a long season that has already seen changes made to the coaching staff with the firing of Dave DeGuglielmo, Chad O’Shea, and the team’s safeties coach. Miami also hired Chan Gailey this week as well.
The Dolphins off-season has begun with conversations turning towards the start of the league new year in March and the NFL Draft.