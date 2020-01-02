Vote for the Miami Dolphins for NFL 100’s Greatest Moment in History
The NFL 100 was supposed to be done but now they have turned it over to the fans to decide what should be the greatest moment in NFL history.
That vote comes down to you. The fans. The Miami Dolphins fans because you can bet that the rest of the league will be voting or their teams for this final NFL 100 honor.
The greatest moment in history voting is open now. You can cast your vote now by going here.
Each team has one moment in history that has been deemed the best of that franchise. From John Riggins run against the Dolphins in the Super Bowl to the San Diego Chargers “epic in Miami” that has been characterized as one of the best games in NFL history.
For the Dolphins, it is the Perfect Season. The final Super Bowl victory that put the cap on the best season by any team in the NFL. The NFL 100 recognized that 1972 team as the greatest team in the NFL’s 100 years. It is because of that Miami is not likely going to be named the Greatest Moment. Fans are voting on this one and most out of Miami fans are tired of hearing about the team, the champagne, and well, Dolphins fans reminding the Patriots and their fans that a perfect regular season doesn’t even buy you a garage in Perfectville.
When looking at the last 100 years however, that is one of the greatest moments in NFL history and should pass to the next level. Each week the 32 moments will be pared down in a similar March Madness type of countdown.
Other notable moments, Franco Harris’ “Immaculate Reception”. We all know how Steelers fans will pour themselves into voting so expect this one to skate through. The “Music City Miracle” and Joe Namath’s Super Bowl III victory is also there. For the Patriots, it’s the 28-3 half-time Super Bowl deficit in Houston.
Vote now, vote often and let’s push the Dolphins greatest moment into the finals.