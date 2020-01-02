Zach Thomas is getting close, makes top 15 HOF finalist list
Zach Thomas is getting closer to the reality that he may finally get his long overdue invitation to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He makes it to another round.
The Hall of Fame has announced that Zach Thomas has made the next round of cuts and is now one of the top 15 finalists for the 2020 class that will be announced before the Super Bowl.
Thomas is joined on the finalist list by 49’ers DT Bryant Young, Colts RB Edgerrin James, Steelers safety Troy Polamalu, Patriots DE Richard Seymour, Broncos FS John Lynch, and safeties Steve Atwater and Leroy Butler.
Also announced are a group of receivers. Torry Hold, Isaac Bruce, and Reggie Wayne. The Hall typically does not induct multiple players from the same team in the same class but that has not stopped them before. So far the Colts have two players as finalists as do the Broncos.
A live announcement special is currently live with rest of the 15 finalists waiting to see if they will make it. It is already going to be a tough class just with the names already announced.
The finalists will be pared down to five modern-era players and they will join the special additions that will go in as part of the 100th NFL season centennial anniversay. 20 members will be inducted from the senior group, former coaches, and special contributors.
Thomas played for the Dolphins from 1996 to 2007 when Bill Parcells decided to let him go when he took over after the 2007 season. Thomas would play one final season in the NFL returning to his home state of Texas to play for the Cowboys.
Absent from this list of finalists and also long overdue, is Dolphins left tackle Richmond Webb. Webb was one of the best LT’s in league history but still is not recognized for his contributions. Had he played for any other team or blocking for any other quarterback, he would already be in.
Earlier the seniors annouced their list of players for this years centennial induction and missing on that list was Bob Kuechenburg who will likely never get in but is probably one of the most deserving players in league history.
For Thomas, it now goes to final voting. He will be presented by Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald to the panel of voters on February 1.
correction: an earlier version stated 20 finalists but it was actually 15.