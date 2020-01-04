NFL 2020 key dates released as 2019 playoffs begin
The NFL has released its important dates for the 2020 off-season and fans of free agency will have to wait a little longer this year.
On Thursday, the NFL released key dates for events leading into and beyond the start of the league new year which will now begin a little later than in previous years.
Typically, the start of the league new year will begin in early March but this year, the start has been pushed back to March 18th which makes it a little longer of a wait. The good news is that the period between the start of free agency and the NFL Draft in late April is a shorter window.
There is no date scheduled for when the Miami Dolphins will be accused of tampering although according to some, the Dolphins have already begun. Members of the Dolphins executives including Tom Garfinkel, owner Stephen Ross, and Chris Grier were on the Alabama sideline pre-game for their bowl game against Michigan. Of course, that started more Tua Tagovailoa talk.
Jokes aside, here are the key dates for the 2020 NFL season
February 2nd: Super Bowl LIV in Miami. The Dolphins will celebrate SBLIV with a roaring Club LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. It will be the first Super Bowl played in Miami since the renovations to the stadium were completed.
February 3rd: Waiver system returns
February 24th – March 2nd: NFL Scouting Combine
February 25th: First day teams can designate Franchise or Transition players.
March 10th: Final day for teams to use the franchise and transition tags for the 2020 season.
March 16th – 18th: Teams may begin contact with the agents for impending free agents. The “legal tampering” period is not to include contract negotiations.
March 18th: Deadline for team options to be declared. Qualifying offers to RFA’s, tenders to ERFA’s, salary cap for top 51 salaried players, begin. Start of the league new year all begins with free agency and trades.
March 29th – April 1st: Annual NFL meetings.
April 6th: Off-season workouts begin can start for teams with a new head coach.
April 17th: Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign offer sheets.
April 20th: Off-season workouts can start for all NFL teams.
April 23rd – 25th: 2020 NFL Draft
May 1st – 4th: 3-day rookie mini-camps can begin.
May 19th and 20th: Spring league meetings.
July 15th: Deadline for teams to sign franchise and transition players to contract extensions.
Late July: Training camps will start to open
August 6th – 9th: Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend
August 11th: Deadline for players with contracts to report to their teams in order to gain an accrued season towards free agency
September 5th: Teams must be down to final 53-man rosters by 4:00 p.m.
September 10th: First game of the 2020 season.