Wildcard weekend kicks off NFL playoffs with heavy AFC East slate
The NFL is kicking off the 2019 playoffs today with the first two games of the Wildcard round. The AFC East is well represented.
When today’s NFL Wildcard weekend of games is complete, there could still be two AFC East teams moving on or the final two remaining teams for the division could be heading home.
While the AFC East will see both the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots on the field today, the Miami Dolphins will be at least represented in spirit when the Tennessee Titans take the field. And probably start knocking their heads against a wall if Ryan Tannehill plays well.
The first game on today’s schedule pits the Buffalo Bills against the Houston Texans. The Texans will be rolling out their big additions from the Miami Dolphins today. Laremy Tunsil will anchor the left side of their offensive line and with Will Fuller likely out today at WR, former Dolphins Kenny Stills may play a prominent role as well.
The Bills will find it a tough road game but they have the ability to beat the Texans who are a Jekyll and Hyde type team this year. Miami fans are torn in this one. If the Bills win the Texans early exit means a low 20’s draft pick for the Tunsil/Stills trade. On the other hand, it’s the freaking Bills.
Today’s late game will see former Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill make yet another visit to the Patriots where he has never won a game. Of course, in Miami Tannehill never played as consistently good as he has since taking over the starting job for the Titans.
Tannehill was one of the best rated quarterbacks in the final two months of the season but can he continue that play against a Patriots defense that was the best in the league most of the year.
The Patriots are beatable but they do not lose at home in the post-season and today is likely to be no different. Miami fans will be rooting for the Titans today and if they upset the Patriots and knock them out of the playoffs on the arm of Tannehill, fans will have a lot to say about his trade.