Miami Dolphins essentially traded Kenyan Drake for Josh Rosen
The Miami Dolphins made a lot of moves this past season. Before and after it began but now, it appears one of them was a player for a player.
When the Miami Dolphins traded their second-round draft pick to the Saints, they moved further down the second round and gained a pick in 2020 in the same round. They then sent that later 2nd round pick to the Cardinals for Josh Rosen.
In addition to the 2nd round selection, the Dolphins also shipped a 5th round draft pick to the Cardinals as well. Now that 5th round pick is coming back to Miami.
It was reported a couple of weeks ago that Kenyan Drake’s performance with the Cardinals after the trade deadline move, met the parameters of the trade to move the selection from a 6th round pick to a 5th.
That pick reportedly is the Dolphins selection that was sent to the Cardinals for Josh Rosen. So the trade now looks like this. Miami sent a second-round pick and Kenyan Drake to Arizona for Rosen.
No matter how you break it down or look at it, it is not a win for the Dolphins unless Rosen blossoms in 2020. Drake showed why he should have been used more and wasn’t used correctly in Miami. Drake looked good in an Arizona uniform while Rosen didn’t come close to looking like a first-round talent. His three-game stretch left a lot of questions instead of answers.
Next year it is not clear what will happen with Rosen but it does appear that Drake has earned his right to continue to start.