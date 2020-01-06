Miami Dolphins should trade one of their first-round picks
The Miami Dolphins have three first-round draft picks and two second-round draft picks but they really should consider trading one of those firsts.
When April’s draft rolls around the Miami Dolphins will need to decide if drafting three players in round-one is really necessary. It isn’t and frankly, the Dolphins should move one of them for more draft capital.
In 2019, several draft day trades were made with teams moving back into the first round. Most of those trades were made for more draft picks later in the 2019 draft. None of those trades involved draft capital from 2020 but that doesn’t mean a trade this year will not.
Miami doesn’t need any more draft picks in 2020. They need more draft picks down the road so moving a mid-first pick for a first in 2020 and perhaps a two or a three as well makes sense.
The Dolphins need to look long-term here. Selecting three first-round players means that in four years they will need to decide whether they can or want to pick up all three fifth-year options. It makes more sense to do that with two players.
If the Dolphins can add another first-round play next year they can move that third selection in round one and add another first in 2021’s draft. This would give them two first-round players this year, next year, and the year after. Miami can do a lot more with six first-round players over three years than five over two or three over one.
Miami has a lot of options when it comes to the draft but trading one of those firsts to move build capital next year shouldn’t be discounted. In fact, it should be embraced and part of the plan.