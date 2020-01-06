Tua Tagovailoa declares for the draft, Dolphins fans lose their minds
The wait is over. Tua Tagovailoa has declared for the 2020 NFL Draft and in doing so caused hundreds of Dolphins fans to go crazy.
Mock drafts have been spared the embarrassment of having to be redone now that Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has declared for this year’s NFL Draft. It wasn’t really all that much of a surprise.
Going back to college for his senior year made little sense financially for Tagovailoa. Injured two seasons ago and again last year missing the end of the season with a hip injury, Tagovailoa could have seen his draft stock plummet with another injury.
Many don’t see problems with his game if and when he is healthy but his health should be a concern to any team that is looking to spend a high draft pick on him. Regardless of perceived talent. It is blind faith and in football, blind faith gets you fired.
Tagovailoa probably won’t play in 2020 for any NFL team unless it is at the end of the year. He will spend the season rehabbing and might be available in late November. Another reason that made no sense to return to Alabama.
He and head coach Nick Saban held a quick press conference today to make the announcement official. When he did, many Dolphins fans sighed in relief and immediately took to social media to pump up the hype volume of him landing in Miami. The Dolphins might be in play with Tagovailoa with the 5th overall pick in the draft but honestly, they should probably wait.
Of course, there is no guarantee that Tua falls to five. Had he not been injured he would be the number one overall draft pick without question but if everyone from the media to the fans are so high on his ability and potential despite the injury then it might go without question that a team like the Lions who pick at four might see him as a future replacement for Matt Stafford.
There is also no guarantee that the Bengals at one make him the top pick although that is very unlikely.
For the next two months, we all get to listen to how great Tua is and how much of a perfect fit he will be with Miami. We will listen to talk about Dan Marino letting him wear number 13 and we will constantly hear how he is far and away the best talent in this draft. And then we will also hear all of those who doubt that he is the next big thing at QB remind them that he has issues with injury.
Regardless of the side you stand on or the fence you may straddle, the next two months will be dominated by Tagovailoa talk and hip recovery probabilities.