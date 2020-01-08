Keim’s 2.0 seven round Miami Dolphins 2020 mock draft
Now that the season is over the Dolphins draft positions are starting to come into focus. Let’s take a look at how a Miami Dolphins mock draft could shake out.
There are obviously still things that need to shake out but it seemed like a good time to conduct a second Miami Dolphins mock draft as the Texans pick continues to change and the Saints pick in round two is now set.
Round 1 (5th overall) – Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia – Thomas is the total package. He is touted for his combination of athleticism, strength, and technique. His athleticism comes in a 6’5” 320-pound package. Thomas should step in day one and anchor the left side of the Dolphins offensive line. Thomas was named to the Freshman All American team after his freshman year. He was a second-team All American after his sophomore year and a unanimous All American after this junior year. (Mock 1.0 – Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State)
Round 1 – (18 overall) – Isaiah Simmons, LB/S, Clemson – I think Simmons is a must-have for the Dolphins. The more I read and see, the more I like him. Simmons is an athletic freak. A first-team All American, he has the size to play in the box at 6’4” and 230 lbs but has the speed (4.37) to play safety. He has been used in both positions at Clemson. Flores couldn’t be happier to add this guy to his defense.. (Mock 1.0 – Isaiah Simmons, LB/S, Clemson)
Round 1 – (25 overall) – Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State – Gross-Matos seems to be climbing up the draft board. Gross-Matos is another guy that I think could excel in the Dolphins defensive scheme. He fits the mold that Flores likes. He’s long and lean and uses his long arms to gain separation from blockers. Gross-Matos is 6’5” and 264 pounds. His build is very similar to another #99 who suited up for the Dolphins. Gross-Matos is also a high character guy. (Mock 1.0 – Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama)