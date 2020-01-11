Patrick Graham might be on the way out of Miami for New York
The Miami Dolphins might be forced to make an unwanted change to their coaching staff if Patrick Graham leaves for the N.Y. Giants.
According to a report on social media Twitter, Patrick Graham is the target of New York Giants’ new head coach Joe Judge to take on the same role as defensive coordinator.
Graham was hired last off-season by Brian Flores, to run the Dolphins defense. Miami’s defense played well above the talent level they had on the field. This off-season, Graham was sticking around but now it appears that he may be on his way out.
If and when Graham leaves the Dolphins will have to look for a replacement for the coordinator job. Flores fired Chad O’Shea after the season leaving a hole at offensive coordinator. It is expected that Chan Gailey will take over that role.
Losing Graham on defense may not be as bad as it seems. Flores had a big hand in the defensive gameplan and during the game. It is not clear how much influence Graham had. A lateral move would be surprising but if he is given an assistant head coach title it would at least make a bit more sense.
Miami is already replacing secondary coach Tony Oden and replaced him with a former high-school coach. Now after only one season, Miami’s head coach may need to replace more of his staff and that can not bode well for a team trying to change the culture and rebuild, especially if the coaches wind up being coaches who are not likely going to be around for a long time.
We should know more about the Graham situation by mid-week.