Jimmy Johnson will enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020
The Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2020 will have at least one former Miami Dolphins inducted, Jimmy Johnson has been elected.
Tonight, Jimmy Johnson was notified on live television that he received the necessary votes to be included in the 2020 HOF class as part of the special centennial group that will include a class consisting of 15 players, coaches, and contributors in addition to the five modern-era finalists.
Johnson will go into Canton for what he did with the Dallas Cowboys rather than what he did with the Dolphins. Many have debated whether Johnson deserved to be included in the Hall of Fame and he may not have gotten the chance if not for this special increase to 20.
On Saturday, Bill Cowher got the news that he had been voted into this year’s class. Only two head coaches will be awarded nomination into this year’s class through the Blue Ribbon Panel Centennial HOF group. 10 seniors and three contributors will join Cowher and Johnson.
Debating the worthiness of Johnson has been ongoing. He led the Cowboys to back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 1992 and 1993 and while he posted a 7-1 career post-season record, he managed only a 44-36 regular-season record with Dallas. Of course, in his first season, he was 1-15.
Johnson spent five seasons with the Cowboys before he and Jerry Jones fell out of favor with each other. He landed in the broadcast booth before Wayne Huizenga convinced him to return to Miami, his hometown, to coach his Dolphins.
For four years Johnson coached the Dolphins making the post-season three of the four. His best record was in 1998 when the team went 10-6. After a blowout loss to the Jaguars in 1999, he retired for the final time.
Johnson may not be alone on the HOF stage this year. Zach Thomas, the player he drafted, has made the final cuts and will learn whether or not he makes the HOF the day before the Super Bowl. The rest of the 15 members of the special class will be announced on January 15th.