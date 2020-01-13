Miami Dolphins to promote from within after losing Patrick Graham
The Miami Dolphins will have a new offensive coordinator and a new defensive coordinator when the 2020 season starts as they will lose Patrick Graham.
After the season ended, Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores fired Chad O’Shea and two other coaches but he will also lose Patrick Graham who is moving to the New York Giants to coach with their new HC Joe Judge.
Miami will now need to replace him.
Graham becomes Judge’s first hire in New York but the Dolphins are going internal for their replacement. It is being reported that Josh Boyer will take over the defensive coordinator job instead of Miami going outside for a replacement.
Boyer has a history with Flores who brought him to Miami from the Patriots staff the last off-season. Boyer joined the Patriots in 2006 where he held various titles. He served as a defensive assistant for three seasons before coaching defensive backs. In 2019 he was the Dolphins defensive pass game coordinator. While not a meteoric rise to DC it will be interesting to see what he brings to the table.
Despite a lack of talent in many areas last season, the Dolphins played well at times, especially late in the season when things began to come together. Now, Flores is starting over with his top two coaches.
Despite the fact that Chan Gailey has been tapped to replace O’Shea, no official announcement from the team has been made leading to some speculation that the deal may not be done just yet. Flores needs to make sure that whoever he brings in to his coaching ranks can continue to build upon what was started last season. The Dolphins can’t afford many setbacks in player development.