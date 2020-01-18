Miami Dolphins coaching hires may not be that big of a deal
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are replacing both the OC and DC along with a slew of other assistant coaches but in reality, most of these don’t mean much.
As fans, we have made a lot of noise regarding the changes to the Miami Dolphins coaching staff and like everything else we criticize and poke fun, but in reality, most of these changes won’t mean much at all.
On the surface, the biggest gripe is that Miami seems to be adding older coaches rather than young up and coming guys who will develop along with the team. This was a point of contention when Chad O’Shea was released. It was another when Patrick Graham made a quasi-lateral move. Seeing a hire like Chan Gailey doesn’t make many believe that the team is moving in the right direction. But what do we know?
Gailey is a question mark. At 67 years old and retired for three years, aside from experience, what exactly does he bring to the team long-term? If the Dolphins draft a quarterback this year or believe that Josh Rosen needs more help, then the answer lies somewhere in those conversations.
On the defensive side of the ball, Patrick Graham did well last year but let us not for a minute believe that Brian Flores, a defensive coach, did not have a big hand in the game-planning. As such, Graham’s replacement, Josh Boyer isn’t going to be walking in without his hand being held.
This will be the case for several new additions to the staff. Curt Kunz, the high-school coach with no NFL experience will be coaching members of the secondary under the eye of another coach.
As the Dolphins make these changes they are doing more than simply filling holes. Flores should be viewing these hires, at least the younger ones, as developmental coaches that may be around for a few years rather than watch them leave in another year or two.
I suppose it is a matter of trying to look at it from a different side, a possible “bright side” if you will. Flores will be the only one that will have to answer for his hires and we really won’t know anything until we see them coaching on the practice field.