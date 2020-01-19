Former Miami Dolphins Chad O’Shea lands with Cleveland
By Brian Miller
When the 2019 season ended for the Dolphins, Chad O’Shea was fired and today, he has landed with the Cleveland Browns but not as the team’s OC.
It was surprising for those on the outside, that Brian Flores chose to part ways with Chad O’Shea after one season as the offensive coordinator. While it was not like the Dolphins were a juggernaut on offense, the lack of offensive line quality and a 37-year-old quarterback who led the team in rushing was not O’Shea’s fault. In fact, you could probably point to Flores and Chris Grier for the offensive woes this season.
Flores and Grier wanted the Dolphins to make chicken salad out of chicken… Now, O’Shea is in Cleveland according to a report by ProFootballTalk.com. It should be a good fit for the Browns.
O’Shea will become the passing game coordinator and coach the wide-receivers under new coach Kevin Stefanski. PFT is reporting that Stefanski may call plays in Cleveland, something that rarely works out for coaches.
O’Shea, on the other hand, will have his best wide receiver unit of his career. At least on paper. Odell Beckham, Jr. and Jarvis Landry alone are two of the best in the game. If used properly. The problem is their ego which O’Shea will need to corral. He did not have the egotistical selfish type players in Miami or New England.
Miami, on the other hand, has tapped Chan Gailey as their next offensive coordinator but nothing official has been announced. On the team’s website, all of the coaching changes have been updated but the new hires have not been added. This has some speculating that the hiring of Gailey may not be official. It also lists Jim Caldwell as a coach as well. Caldwell has not announced a return to coaching after leaving last year for personal reasons.