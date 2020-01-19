Kansas City Chiefs advance to Super Bowl LIV with win over Titans
By Brian Miller
Super Bowl LIV now has the first team confirmed as the Kansas City Chiefs have beaten the Tennessee Titans to represent the AFC in the big game.
The Chiefs couldn’t simply just jump out to a lead, they had to give their Super Bowl LIV aspiring fans a lot of anguish. Like the divisional round, the Chiefs spotted the Titans an early lead that they had to overcome eventually scoring a touchdown in the final seconds of the second half to take a lead they would not give back.
This will be only the second Super Bowl for Andy Reid who took the Eagles in 2005 but lost, and the third for the Chiefs. It has been 50 years since the Chiefs last were in the Super Bowl. They beat the Vikings in Super Bowl IV after losing two years earlier to the Packers in Super Bowl I.
Now, as the final NFC game readies to kick-off, a potential sequel is in store for the NFL as they celebrate their 100th season. The Packers are about to take on the 49’ers.
For now, it’s all about the Chiefs and the Lamar Hunt Trophy that bears the Chief’s founding owner’s name. Behind the arm and legs of Patrick Mahomes and his surrounding talent, the Chiefs were able to get the points on the board they needed but it was the defense for the Chiefs that really played the key role in today’s outcome.
Ryan Tannehill and his offense have sent New England and Baltimore home but they couldn’t get it going against the men in red. The Chiefs defense stopped Titans running back Derek Henry to only 69 yards and making him a non-factor. The Chiefs forced Ryan Tannehill to beat them on his arm and he had his best game of the post-season.
Tannehill posted a 202-yard effort and two touchdowns also running for 11 yards but he slipped back a bit into what Miami was used to seeing. Forced to shoulder the game, Tannehill couldn’t generate the offense without his run support. Still, he ended a great season with his typical class.
Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs!