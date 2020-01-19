The Miami Dolphins helped the Chiefs get to Miami
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will open their locker room to the Kansas City Chiefs and frankly, it should be a ceremony considering the Dolphins helped them get there.
There is no taking away the two weeks of post-season play by the Chiefs but things may have been a lot different it wasn’t for the Miami Dolphins who despite a losing season, shaped the post-season schedule.
It was a meaningless game for the Dolphins in week 17 but it wasn’t for the Patriots. It wasn’t for the Chiefs. The Dolphins were in Foxboro and the Chiefs and their fan base were expecting to be on the road for their post-season journey.
No one told the Dolphins how things were supposed to be.
It’s fitting now. Three weeks after the season finale. The Chiefs benefited from the Dolphins victory over the Patriots and now, the Dolphins are welcoming their AFC Champions to their home for Super Bowl LIV.
The win, as we know, forced the Patriots to play on Wildcard weekend which allowed the Titans and former Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill the opportunity to send them home. It allowed the Chiefs the chance to play at home against the Texans. A wild 24 point opening to that game by the Texans may not have swung back to the Chiefs if not for the home-field advantage of screaming fans.
That win in week 17 gave the Chiefs the second seed and as a result of the Titans upset over the Ravens, K.C. played the championship in their stadium.
The Dolphins didn’t play any of the games for the Chiefs nor did they do anything to help the Titans beat both the Patriots and Ravens but had the Patriots been given that first weekend off, things may have turned out differently. We won’t ever know nor do we really need to care. The Chiefs did what they had to do and now they get to come to Miami and try and finish off a fantastic season.