Super Bowl LIV is set with 49’ers and Chiefs coming to Miami
By Brian Miller
The city of Miami will be hosting Super Bowl LIV and the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49’ers will be the teams.
Earlier today the Chiefs knocked out the Tennessee Titans and a short while ago the 49’ers took down the visiting Green Bay Packers to advance to Super Bowl LIV.
Miami is hosting a record 11th time and their first since major renovations were made to Hard Rock Stadium.
In today’s late game, the 49’ers ran roughshod over the Packers who allowed Raheem Mostert to rush for over 220 yards. The 49’ers used ball control and a heavy-hitting defense to keep Aaron Rodgers off the field and out of rhythm. The Packers only generated 20 points against the stifling defense.
It should be a good Super Bowl where the high-powered offense of the Chiefs will meet the brick wall 49’ers defense while the run-heavy 49’ers offense will meet a Chiefs defense that held the 2019 rushing leader to just 69 yards.
Super Bowl LIV will light up Miami starting late next week with pre-game parties and concerts starting well ahead of the game. Media and fans alike will descend on the city and neighboring cities as the biggest sporting event in U.S. sports wraps the year for the NFL.
With the game two weeks away, next Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time, the NFL will hold it’s annual Pro Bowl game. This year’s game will be played in Orlando. Six days later the Pro Football Hall of Fame will announce the five modern-era finalists that will join the 15 Centennial Class that was already announced. The Saturday announcement should come with the name Zach Thomas.