Dolphins DeVante Paker snubbed for Pro Bowl while Tannehill is added
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins still do not have any Pro Bowl players on this year’s roster after DeVante Parker was once again snubbed.
Pro Bowl rosters were finalized late Sunday night when replacements were added for those players who will be playing in the Super Bowl. With K.C. heading to Miami, Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes were in need of replacement.
Mahomes was replaced by former Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill and Hill was replaced by D.J. Chark of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Once again, Parker gets screwed.
Perhaps it was Parker himself that hurt his chances when he said that it was a political type system and that he wouldn’t go if he was asked. Maybe they asked him first and he declined. Either way, he should be there and isn’t. It would have been extra cash in his pocket.
Chark and Parker had similar numbers with Parker leading in most categories. I would like to think he turned them down rather than being passed over.
While Miami will not be represented in Orlando this year, fans can still catch Ryan Tannehill. Tannehill made his first Pro Bowl after a stellar season that came one game short of the Super Bowl. Tannehill was the AP football writer’s winner of the Comeback Player of the Year and Most Improved Player awards.
Tannehill had his best season as a professional but his future is not guaranteed in Tennessee. He is an impending free agent and the Titans could go in a different direction. If they do, it could be hard to find a starter’s salary in the league this off-season.