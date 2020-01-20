Miami Dolphins finally make coaching changes official including Gailey
By Brian Miller
After weeks of speculation, the Miami Dolphins have finally announced the coaching hires that everyone has been talking about.
Tonight the Miami Dolphins announced the hiring of Chan Gailey and a slew of other coaches that will replace those who were fired or left for other teams.
The two new coordinators are from two totally different spectrums of experience. Offensively, Chan Gailey has been both an OC and an HC in the NFL. He served as the OC for the Dolphins under Dave Wannstedt. On the other side of the ball, Josh Boyer has never served as a defensive coordinator. Should Dolphins fans be concerned?
Brian Flores is a defensive coach and chances are he has his vision of what he wants the defense to be so, in this case, it shouldn’t be as bad as say Matt Burke under Adam Gase. In that situation, Gase was hands-off on defense. So much so that he rarely paid attention to the games when the offense wasn’t on the field. That won’t be the case for Boyer.
Gailey has drawn a lot of criticism after it was announced that he would be leaving his three-year retirement at the age of 67 to return to the sideline. If I were a betting man, I would expect the Dolphins to be looking for a new OC in 2021 or 2022 at the latest.
Robby Brown will take over the QB coaching duties for Jerry Schuplinski who left to join the NY Giants. From Curt Kuntz, the high-school coach who will be handling DB’s, to Steve Marshall who will be coaching the offensive lineman, the Dolphins have a lot of new faces with a lot of problems on the field to fix.
Whether the change was necessary or unavoidable doesn’t matter now, it’s been done. The only remaining question is will it work?