Miami Dolphins well represented in Super Bowl LIV
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may not be playing in Super Bowl LIV but several familiar faces will be returning to Hard Rock Stadium chasing the dream.
Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill‘s shot at returning to Miami for Super Bowl LIV fell one game short and he may never get that close again but for other former Dolphins, the chance to play for the Super Bowl returns them to a stadium they once called home.
Former Miami Dolphins are taking up several roster spots on both the 49’ers and the Chiefs and we take a look at those players coming back.
Kansas City Chiefs
Sam Madison is a Miami Dolphins treasure. From his time in Miami to his continued support of the team through radio and community work, Madison remains one of the Dolphins best franchise figures and he is returning to his home in Miami for the Super Bowl.
Madison is in his first year as the Chiefs secondary coach!
No other player will be making as big an impact on the Chiefs than running back Damien Williams. Williams spent his first four NFL seasons with the Dolphins before leaving via free agency and joining the Chiefs in 2018. Williams only rushed for 477 yards on 133 carries in Miami during those four seasons but in his two years with the Chiefs, he has become their starter.
Williams took over the starting job last year after Kareem Hunt was released following an off-field issue. He has 754 yards on 161 carries and will be the featured back for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.
Matt Moore spent seven years with the Miami Dolphins and his closest moment to the Super Bowl came in 2016 when the took over for Ryan Tannehill after he was injured late in the season. He had one career playoff game with Miami, a loss to Pittsburgh.
As a backup in Carolina, Moore watched his Panthers lose in the divisional round. This time he is one hit away from leading a team in the big game.
Chad Henne is still playing in the NFL and he happens to be a Kansas City Chief. Henne was placed on IR early in 2019 leading the Chiefs to sign Moore off the street. Henne has since returned and is the team’s third quarterback. Hard to believe he is still in the league.
Jordan Lucas has been out of Miami since 2018 when they traded him to the Chiefs for a day three draft pick. Lucas isn’t a starter but could have an impact on special teams.
San Francisco 49’ers
Raheem Mostert rushed for over 220 yards in the NFC title game and in 2015 he was a member of the Miami Dolphins but his time in Miami didn’t last long. That season alone he played for the Dolphins, Ravens, and Browns. In two weeks, he will be the featured back in Super Bowl LIV.
Earl Mitchell spent three seasons with the Dolphins starting 21 games. In his last two seasons with the 49’ers, he has 28 starts on a very good defense. He should make an impact on Super Bowl Sunday.
Jaryd Jones-Smith is on the 49’ers practice squad but when the 2019 season started, he was part of the Miami Dolphins. He spent training camp with Miami and was waived on August 31.
If we are rooting for our ex-Dolphins, then clearly we should be rooting for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.