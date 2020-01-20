NFL free agency could really help QB needy teams in 2020
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins need a quarterback but so do a lot of other teams and this year’s NFL free agency period could provide plenty of help.
When the NFL free agency period begins on March 18th, it will be interesting to see who moves where. It will be a domino effect that could have a lasting impact on the NFL Draft a month later.
Predicting where the players will go is just as difficult as preparing a mock draft on January 1, 2020 for the draft in 2021. So many things can happen and this year will be no different.
On the surface, teams like the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals top the QB needy franchises but there are more. A lot more. Here is a look at each team’s QB situation heading into the off-season and a prediction on where the top free agents are possibly going to land.
We are going to stick with the current potential UFA’s and only the ones that should be looking to start in 2020.
In this first part, we will try to predict the status of the player and whether they will hit free agency and then predict the movement before looking at the final piece, the teams that could be looking to the draft for its future. Needless to say, most of the following are going to make a lot of money in 2020.
Drew Brees – Will stay in New Orleans
Tom Brady – 50/50 to return
Eli Manning – Will not return
Teddy Bridgewater – 50/50 to return
Phillip Rivers – Most likely gone
Jameis Winston – Most likely gone
Marcus Mariota – Most likely gone
Ryan Tannehill – Unknown
Dak Prescott – Unknown