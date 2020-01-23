Miami Dolphins’ Chris Grier says he has the picks to trade up
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are in the market for a quarterback and depending on who they want, Chris Grier has the picks to do whatever he wants.
Speaking at this week’s Senior Bowl to reporters, Miami Dolphins GM, Chris Grier was asked about the quarterback situation and more specifically if there was pressure from owner Stephen Ross. Grier responded that there is pressure from everyone.
"“That’s from all of us,” Grier said. “We’d like to find the right guy to be the quarterback. You see how important it is around the league. I wouldn’t just say it’s Steve. It’s Brian (Flores), myself, everyone. Coaching staff. Scouts. We think it’s important that we find the right guy who could be the quarterback here for a long time.” – Via MiamiDolphins.com’s Alain Poupart"
Indeed, Grier and the Dolphins are looking for a quarterback but the question is who will they draft, who do they believe to be the best in this class, and will they actually make a move to get the one they covet?
Grier told the media that he has enough ammunition to move up in the draft if the team decides they need to. There has been a lot of speculation lately that the Dolphins covet Joe Burrow of LSU while others contend that Tua Tagovailoa is the only one they really want.
If the Dolphins want Burrow then they have to move up with the Bengals. The Bengals have backed off the “we’re not trading talk” lately and are now more open to doing so. The price is considered to be high but unknown at this point.
The other trade-up spot could be number three with the Lions who are not showing rumored interest in Tagovailoa. This could simply be a smokescreen to entice teams to move up. There are several teams who could look to jump ahead of the Dolphins.
The fact that Grier is saying he has the means to make a move does not mean that they will. It is going to depend on whether or not the price to make that jump is too steep. One thing to keep in mind though is if the Bengals are willing to make a move out of the top spot, then there is a possibility that they do not covet Burrow as so many believe. Justin Herbert’s name has been tossed around lately but again, it is only speculation at this point.