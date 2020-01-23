Super Bowl LIV party events kicking off in two days with more to come
By Brian Miller
Super Bowl LIV won’t kick-off until February 2nd but if you are planning to go down early, there is a lot of things to do.
This year’s Super Bowl LIV parties will kick-off two days from now on the 25th with the first official NFL festivities. When you add in all the non-NFL events that will be surrounding this year’s biggest football game, there is a lot of decisions you have to make. Let me lay them out for you.
Super Bowl Experience
The official festivities will take place all over the Miami area with the first sanctioned event being held on Saturday at the Miami Beach Convention Center. The Super Bowl Experience will be open Saturday and Sunday and then closed on Monday and Tuesday reopening on Wednesday.
Saturday, January 25: 10 AM – 10 PM
Sunday, January 26: 10 AM – 8 PM
Monday, January 27: CLOSED
Tuesday, January 28: CLOSED
Wednesday, January 29: 3 PM – 8 PM
Thursday, January 30: 3 PM – 10 PM
Friday, January 31: 10 AM – 10 PM
Saturday, February 1: 10 AM – 10 PM
Follow the link above for more information or click these for the attractions list and autograph sessions.
SUPER BOWL LIVE (They should have called it Super Bowl LIVe just saying)
A free to the public party at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami will begin on Saturday, January 25th and will have all kinds of entertainment that begin as early as 11 am on the weekends running until 11 pm and 4 – 9 pm during the week.
Saturday, January 25: 11 AM – 11 PM
Sunday, January 26: 11 AM – 9 PM
Monday, January 27: 4 PM – 9 PM
Tuesday, January 28: 4 PM – 9 PM
Wednesday, January 29: CLOSED
Thursday, January 30: 4 PM – 11 PM
Friday, January 31: 11AM – 11PM
Saturday, February 1: 11AM – 11PM
NFL SHOPS
There are officially licensed NFL and Super Bowl LIV Shops all around the Miami area. Simply click this link to find a location nearest you.
The shops will begin operating on Saturday.
Fan Gallery
The NFL’s “Fan Gallery” will open for first viewing on Sunday the 26th. It will be at the Miami Beach Convention Center. It will reopen on Wednesday and run through Friday. The event allows fans to watch media members in action.
Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival
January 30th will kick-off the BLSBMF with DJ Khaled & Friends, Meek Mill, DaBaby, and Megan Thee Stallion. On The 31st Guns N’ Roses will perform and on Saturday Maroon 5 will be on stage. Ticket information is available here.
NFL Honors
The NFL’s version of the Oscar awards will be taped at the Adrienne Arsht Center in downtown Miami from 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM ET. The awards are not open for the public but you can show up and try and catch a glimpse of the celebrities and athletes that will be there
Super Bowl LIV Opening night
On Monday, January 7th, media sessions begin with players and coaches from both the 49’ers and the Chiefs. It is the only time that both teams will be present for an event at the same time.
This is a ticketed event with gates opening at 5:00 pm with interview sessions beginning at 7 and 9 pm. The event will be held at Marlins Park, the baseball stadium. To get tickets follow this link.
Gameday Fan Plaza
The gates to the plaza will open at 2 pm on Super Bowl Sunday and will remain open until 5 pm. It is open to all ticketed fans for the Super Bowl. Because the event takes place behind security, you must have your ticket for the game with you.
Still need more?
There are so many Super Bowl parties going on around the Miami area that we can’t list them all here but someone else did and you can check out all the parties, the concerts, and everything in between by going right here!