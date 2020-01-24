Justin Herbert impressing during Senior Bowl practices
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans, or most of them, do not want to hear the name Justin Herbert called as the team’s selection but he might be.
This week the Senior Bowl practices are leading up to Saturday’s showcase and Justin Herbert has been impressive this week. A good game on Saturday and his stock will rise more.
Herbert is heralded for his strong arm and pocket awareness but he lacks consistency and is not considered much of a vocal leader in the locker room. The consistency issues are a problem and throughout the 2019 NCAA season, the Oregon Duck missed some very easy throws.
Over the course of the next month and a half, Herbert is going to be poked and prodded and fans will dissect his every move. They will pour over his tape and look at every intangible they can find. Some will like him, but most will continue to not want him anywhere near Miami.
Last year, Herbert was the player many fans pointed to as the 2020 NFL Draft prospect Miami had to get if they couldn’t land Tua Tagovailoa. After an average year at Oregon, his stock, at least in the minds of fans, fell.
After the Senior Bowl, Herbert will get ready for the NFL Combine next month and then his personal Pro-Day workout in front of scouts. There has been a lot of reports that the Dolphins have done extensive research on Herbert over the last two years and that has led some to believe that he is the Dolphin’s true target.
Herbert has also been rumored to be a target of the Los Angeles Chargers and by the time the draft rolls around, several other teams are likely to be mentioned as well. For now, he is having a good week of practice in front of NFL coaches and general managers and that will bode well for him in April if it continues.