NFL Draft games begin; Miami Dolphins may have to jump Detroit for QB
By Brian Miller
The NFL Draft is still a long way away but that doesn’t mean the annual games of deception haven’t already started and the Miami Dolphins should take note.
For the last couple of weeks, there has been speculation that the Miami Dolphins are glued into one quarterback over all others. That speculation has made the Dolphins a potential team in need to trade up. Enter the Detroit Lions.
Senior Bowl week is always fun as the seeds of the off-season are first planted. They tend to start to grow at next month’s NFL Combine in Indianapolis. This year, those seeds might be growing a bit quicker.
Earlier this week we heard several say that Stephen Ross is enamored with Joe Burrow and that the Dolphins are hoping to move up to the number one spot. Now it is the Lions who may stand in the way.
According to a Tweet by a dialed-in NFL reporter (I can’t find the tweet), the Lions may be looking to move on from Matt Stafford this off-season and if they do, they will be targeting a quarterback at the third overall spot. Of course, this comes on the heels of speculation that the Dolphins are interested in moving up to the third spot.
It is a bit early for all the cloak and dagger stuff but it is setting a tone that this year’s draft lead up might be very intriguing and that round one Thursday night could be incredibly interesting in the first five picks.
Some believe that if the Dolphins do indeed want the QB that they covet, they will need to make a move to get into the 2nd spot by trading with the Redskins. The question is would the Redskins pass on Ohio State standout Chase Young knowing full well that the Giants would take him at four? Probably not.