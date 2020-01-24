Miami Dolphins 2020 mock draft with seven rounds 2.0
With the Senior Bowl this week and growing talk of potential trades, it’s time for another Miami Dolphins 2020 mock draft.
With the draft process beginning to take center stage and player evaluations begin to ramp up, the Dolphins, as well as the other teams in the league, are looking at the upcoming NFL Draft the games going on like the Senior Bowl as well as the East-West Shrine game both provide added opportunities for teams to see players in a game setting and see some of the standouts from outside the power conferences. With that being said, here is the second Miami Dolphins 2020 mock draft.
With Joe Burrow QB from LSU, Chase Young Edge from Ohio State, Jeffrey Okudah CB from Ohio State, and Jedrick Wills OT from Alabama being taken with the first four picks, the Dolphins have a some big names to choose from for their selection at pick five.
Dolphins pick 5 overall – Isaiah Simmons, LB Clemson – Simmons has been electric for the Clemson Tigers during his college career. Starting at safety for his first two years and linebacker he has shown his versatility. He finished his career at Clemson with 238 total tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and four picks.
Best available –
Tua Tagovailoa – QB, Alabama
Derrick Brown – Interior Defensive Line, Auburn
Isaiah Simmons – LB, Clemson
Andrew Thomas – OT, Alabama
Jerry Jeudy – WR, Alabama
Dolphins pick 18 overall – Justin Hebert, QB, Oregon – Drafting a quarterback in the draft is a foregone conclusion for the Dolphins. The only question is where. Hebert has been showing off his arm at the Senior Bowl practices and although more of a pocket passer, has shown flashes where he can run adding 560 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground to his 10,500 yards and 95 touchdowns passing.
Best available –
Justin Hebert – QB, Oregon
K’Lavon Chaisson – Edge, LSU
D’Andre Swift – RB, Georgia
Jordan Love – QB, Utah State
Tee Higgins – WR, Clemson
Dolphins pick 26 overall – Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State – Finishing with 111 total tackles and 36.5 tackles for loss with 18.5 sacks in his time at Penn State. He has a relentless motor and for a big guy 6’5″ 265 lbs he moves extremely well and has the speed needed to rush the outside hip of the tackle and disrupt the offense. He also has the versatility to play in both a 4-3 and 3-4 scheme.
Best available –
D’Andre Swift – RB, Georgia
Jordan Love – QB, Utah State
Mekhi Becton – OT, Louisville
Jonathan Taylor – RB, Wisconsin
Yetur Gross-Matos – Edge, Penn State