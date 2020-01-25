Justin Herbert is the 2020 MVP of the Reese’s Senior Bowl
By Brian Miller
The Reese’s Senior Bowl game is over and while the South lost the game, Justin Herbert did enough to win the Most Valuable Player award!
Justin Herbert had a fantastic week of practice at the Senior Bowl and it culminated in an MVP showing during the game. While Herbert wasn’t on the field much, he was on it long enough.
Herbert finished the game going 9 of 13 for 83 yards and one touchdown. The touchdown was a 65-yard opening drive and the South did not get back to the endzone until late in the game. The South was easily defeated by the North.
The next stop for the Oregon QB will be the NFL Combine next month. It is unclear how much work Herbert will do during the “underwear” Olympics. This past week, Herbert was able to quell some of the leadership questions that have dogged him. He came across well to his teammates and was impressive in interviews.
One thing is for certain, he did nothing but help his draft stock.
The Bengals are still expected to draft Joe Burrow when April rolls around but there is growing speculation that the sudden decision to not stop trade out rumors could be because they view Herbert as a quarterback they can win with, and get with pick five.
It is only going to get more interesting as Tua Tagoavailoa gets his medical reports. Tagovailoa is considered by many the top QB in this year’s class if he is healthy. Jordan Love is also making strides to climb up the draft boards. Already considered a first-round quarterback, he is starting to get more play in the mid-round of the first. By the time the draft rolls around, we could see five QB’s taken by pick 10.