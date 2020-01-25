Offseason additions that can help the Miami Dolphins in 2020
By Pablo Rosero
The Miami Dolphins tossed the 2019 season away in an effort to rebuild the franchise. That rebuild starts this off-season.
Earlier this week Miami Herald’s Adam Beasley stated that the Miami Dolphins brass “fully expects” quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to return and play next season. Fitz is currently not under contract, but if the Dolphins do bring back the veteran journeyman will this team be able to make the playoffs next season?
According to Spotrac, the Dolphins head into the offseason with the most cap room in the league with $94 million in cap space. The Dolphins also currently own 14 draft picks in the 2020 NFL draft, including three first-rounders.
Many expect the Dolphins to bring in a whole new roster, but what pieces will best turn this team’s fortunes similar to the San Francisco 49ers, who went from coaching in the senior bowl and owning the second overall selection to playing in Miami for the shot at a Super Bowl.
In free agency, the Dolphins should look to make a splash but there are three main players Flores and co should target for instant improvements: DE Yannik Ngakue, CB Byron Jones, and G Joe Thuney. These three are all under the age of 30 and can become an instant contributor.
Ngakue, 25, struggled this season but is young enough where he can have a bounce-back season and be a force on the edge the Dolphins have not had since Cam Wake was running the trenches.
Byron Jones, 27, will more than likely test free agency as the Cowboys face different offseason decisions. Jones would be the perfect complement to 2018 pro-bowl CB Xavian Howard, but can also lock down elite corners.
On the offensive side of the ball Thuney, 27, has a history of playing with Flores in their time in New England. Thuney will help a young offensive line and give Fitzpatrick and whichever running back the Dolphins bring in more protection.
In the draft, Miami should look to beef up its offensive line, and if necessary, select its quarterback of the future.
In my mock draft using The Draft Network’s mock draft simulator, I selected Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa with the 5th pick, Louisville OT Mekhi Becton with the 18th pick, and Houston OT Josh Jones with the 26th pick. Placing a priority in the offensive line is important for a team that struggles heavily in that area and can protect its possible QB of the future in Tua.
In the second and third rounds, I selected Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor and Minnesota S Antoine Winfield Jr. Both of these players have the potential to be day 1 starters and can make immediate impacts in positions of need for the Phins.
The addition of these eight players have the chance to make an immediate impact on this team and could help propel a team that most of the media expected to not even win a game this season. Flores and co did a great job bringing in talent and getting the most out of their players, expect them to do the same heading into 2020 and reaping the rewards going forward.