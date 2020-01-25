Super Bowl LIV halftime rehearsals begin so says Shakira
By Brian Miller
Shakira took to social media today to announce that the Super Bowl LIV halftime show rehearsals begin today!
Shakira will share the stage with headliner, Jennifer Lopez, as the Super Bowl LIV halftime entertainment at Hard Rock Stadium and if you happen to be in the area, this may be your best chance to catch a glimpse.
Shakira posted a video of her riding in a golf cart outside the stadium on her way to rehearsals. She finishes the short video with “nine days to go!”. There is so much going on around Miami this week it is mind-blowing. If you are going to be around the Hard Rock Stadium area this week, maybe drop by with your windows down to see if you can hear part of the show as they work through sound checks and such.
Super Bowl halftime shows have become as big a news draw as the game itself. Previous performers have seen their popularity rise considerably after performing. This year, the duo of Shakira and J-Lo don’t need the Super Bowl to make them more popular.
I’m actually excited to see how this show ranks up with some of the best of the past. Bruno Mars put on a good show, not once but twice, but admittedly, my favorite was Katy Perry in 2015 with Paul McCartney coming in third behind Prince.
I don’t expect Shakira or J-Lo to elevate this year’s halftime show above those personal top three but I wouldn’t be surprised to see a better show than Bruno Mars. While I’m a fan of Mars, I tend to like Shakira a lot more. This is, however, more a J-Lo show than a Shakira show.
What is going to be seen very clearly at halftime is a salute to the South Florida Latin influence. A theme that will be prevalent around South Florida for all of this week’s events leading up to the game a week from Sunday.