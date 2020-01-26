Breaking: NBA legend Kobe Bryant dead at 41 after crash
By Brian Miller
No, this is not Miami Dolphins news, it isn’t even NFL news but it is sports news, and it is huge news, NBA legend Kobe Bryant is dead at 41.
The news is still breaking and there is still not a lot know but confirmations are coming in that NBA legend and Laker superstar, Kobe Bryant has died after a helicopter crash in California. Four other persons in the helicopter are also gone.
The news was originally broken by TMZ Sports a short time ago. As social media has blown up over the news, some local media are starting to confirm that indeed, Bryant was on board.
At the age of only 41, the accident comes only a day after former Miami Heat star LeBron James passed Bryant on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, moving into third place.
Bryant sadly joins many former sports stars who had passed away far too early in life. He leaves behind his wife and four daughters. We continue to pray that none of his children were on board with him. It was confirmed by one source that his wife Vanessa was not on board with him.
Bryant long ago left his legacy on the NBA and the sports world as a whole. You didn’t have to be a basketball fan or a Laker’s fan to understand the reach of his popularity. In his year’s after retirement, Bryant continued to serve his community and was doing far more off the field then he did on the hardwood which was equally impressive, if not more.
Today’s news is one of those lingering moments that rarely come along. The passing of a celebrity legend in the prime of their life. Our prayers go out to his family and friends. Thank you for a generation of memories! Today is indeed a sad day for the sports community.